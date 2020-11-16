Producer Hitmaka Recalls Hanging Out With Ray J & Whitney Houston, ” He Walked On Your Whitney Getting Off Her Clothes [Video]

Producer Hitmaka Recalls Hanging Out With Ray J & Whitney Houston, claims He Walked On Your Whitney Getting Her Clothes [Video]

It seems like a few old secrets have been revealed about the overdue Whitney Houston along with her rumored connection with singer/reality television star Ray J. At a recent interview, the music producer Hitmaka, also called Yung Berg remembered a period when he had been hanging out with Ray J along with Whitney Houston. He revealed that they were outside partying in Atlanta, also at the close of the night, things got somewhat embarrassing. Hitmaka stated,

“We Atlanta, we are staying in this resort. We’ve Got a display at Chemical Nightclub. I move get in the car with Ray and Whitney Houston is in the car together. Whitney was a Gangsta tho, she had been a true n**ga.–Me and Whitney pitching back patron, she string smoking squares. It was a vibe”

Allegedly, following their functionality, they headed back into the resort. Hitmaka afterward remembered walking to the wrong hotel room, grabbing Whitney Houston undressing, along with her telling him to escape.

“‘m searching to get Ray J.– that I proceed in the area. Whitney Houston taking off her pants, I walk inside the room, just like she becoming nude in Ray J’s area and she’d like,’get out from this yung berg’, and now I am like,’Oh my God I am sorry’ and I rushed from the space.”

Watch the clip.

It was rumored Ray J and Whitney Houston dated off and on, after her 2007 divorce against Bobby Brown. While the group had never affirmed in case their’connection’ was amorous, fans left their assumptions. At an 2012 interview, the Ray J spoke about his friendship with Whitney. When asked whether their connection was platonic, he needed to say

“Our friendship is something which individuals may not know, possibly due to the age gap, but we have always been friends. We espouse, we laugh, and we all go out to supper. … We speak about, you know, different items in our own lives and she is a cool individual.”

Ray J lasted,

“We have always maintained our connection as personal as we can, but if we venture out, she is such an icon, it reaches the masses.” However, for the most part, we have been friends and we have maintained everything hush-hush and only silent and we don’t concentrate on this.”

Regrettably, Whitney Houston expired on February 11, 2012 in the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Her death was brought on by a mixture of unintentional drowning, medication usage, and cardiovascular disease.

