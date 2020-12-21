Procedure Stack in pressure as EU vacation ban tries to halt Covid mutation’s unfold

The government would present an update by Wednesday on “what Christmas and the future couple of days seem like” in terms of even further containment actions outside of those presently imposed on the northeastern suburbs, she included.

Additional than 80 destinations together with cafes, gyms, casinos and supermarkets across Sydney were identified as having been frequented by individuals with confirmed cases. Authorities urged anybody who attended the venues to immediately get tested and self-isolate.

NSW on Friday requested more than a 250,000 folks in Sydney’s northern beach locations region into a lockdown just after the cluster of scenarios emerged, centred on two eating and enjoyment venues in the seaside suburb of Avalon.

Those limits are set to be reviewed on Wednesday, while other states and territories moved promptly to close borders to all of Sydney’s 5 million inhabitants, throwing Christmas travel options into disarray.

Dozens of domestic flights thanks to leave Sydney were cancelled on Monday.