Pro Wrestling Star Brodie Lee Dead at 41 Following Battling Lung Concern, Not COVID

Brodie Lee — the previous WWE Intercontinental champion — died Saturday immediately after battling a non-COVID associated lung concern, his family members introduced. He was only 41.

Lee — actual title Jon Huber — was a superstar with WWE from 2012 to 2019 right before leaping about to AEW in 2020 … and was a admirer beloved with the two organizations.

“He passed surrounded by really like types after a tough fought battle with a non Covid related lung issue. The [Mayo Clinic in Florida] is pretty much the finest staff of doctors and nurses in the environment who surrounded me with continuous like.”

Jon and Amanda had been married again in 2008 and have 2 children jointly.

“My coronary heart is broken,” Huber’s spouse Amanda reported in a statement … “He was my ideal mate, my partner, and the finest father you would at any time meet up with.”

“The globe observed him as the amazing [Brodie Lee] (formally identified as Luke Harper) but he was my ideal pal, my partner, and the biggest father you would at any time meet.”

Amanda has credited the management at AEW with helping her via this tricky time — and the org. has considering that issued a statement indicating “the All Elite Wrestling relatives is heartbroken.”

“In an sector stuffed with superior people, Jon Huber was extremely revered and beloved in every way — a fierce and fascinating expertise, a thoughtful mentor and just a very form soul that starkly contradicted his persona as Mr. Brodie Lee.”

WWE honcho Triple H also weighed in … indicating, “Awesome talent … Greater human remaining, husband and father.”

Matt Hardy — “I am shattered more than Brodie’s passing. He was whole of existence with a spouse & younger children he loved. A devastating reminder of how fragile existence is. Rest perfectly, close friend.”

Huber initial turned a star with the WWE as Luke Harper, a member of the Wyatt Family — and received the NXT and WWE SmackDown tag crew championship.

He still left the Wyatt Family in 2014 and wrestled Dolph Ziggler for the Intercontinental belt — but Ziggler gained it again a small time later on.

In the several years that followed, Huber re-joined the Wyatt spouse and children and also formed the tag workforce “Bludgeon Brothers” with Erick Rowan.

When Huber still left WWE and signed with AEW, he gained the AEW TNT Championship — and held it for 46 just before losing the title in a match that aired on Oct. 7th.

Following that, Lee took a go away of absence from pro wrestling for an undisclosed professional medical situation. Evidently, it would seem that’s he uncovered about his lung situation and unfortunately, by no means created it back to the ring.

RIP, champ.