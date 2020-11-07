Pro-Trump Protests Break Out Over U.S. in Answer to Joe Biden Victory

This Had Been the best of times Joe Biden Fans, and Also the worst of times Donald Trump Fans — the latter of whom Are Still taking to the Roads to protest, Because their counterparts celebrate.

While countless men and women who voted to President-Elect Biden have been in absolute jubilation that weekend, those people who voted Trump are not too happy… and it is painting a very clear image of just how divided America is now.

Take, as an instance, what is happening at the moment before the Arizona State Capitol at Phoenix where hundreds (or even thousands) of Trump assistants are packed with and apparently angry at the idea he is lost.

You may see the flags outside, the Uncle Sam hats … along with the anger peeking through their pores as numerous chanted”U.S.A.” Many Trumpers will also be marching at this time in demonstration, including in areas such as Austin, TX, Lansing, MI, St. Paul, MN, and everywhere… together with a number of these presentations happening the moniker of”Cease the Steal,” some thing Trump himself known for about Twitter.

HAPPENING NOW: A few hundred @realDonaldTrump fans are currently meeting in Conroe, TX. A lot of folks chanting”Stop The Steal”. #Election2020 #Election2020outcomes #texas pic.twitter.com/62Kf8AdqWV — Matthew Seedorff (@MattSeedorff) November 7, 2020 @MattSeedorff

Thus farit appears like lots of these protests are staying mostly calm — even though reports of counter-protesters coming out into face-off together in certain areas of the nation.

That said, we have seen photographs of several people bringing weapons out in open carry states, and obviously… cops are out and about also, standing with for any activity which may pop off.

“It is finished! We won you lost!” If that’s true what do you do there? Colorado Springs, Antifa & BLM demoralizers hoping to stifle the soul of Patriots carrying a Trump rally. They’ve nothing but to attempt to bring us all down. Don’t give in! Pic.twitter.com/f8Kbo5D65A — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) November 7, 2020 @KittyLists

The presentations and parties perfectly illustrate exactly how difficult the job of unification is going to be for your Biden management.

As of today, tensions are high and individuals stayed riled up on either side… which may endure as President Trump digs in his heels to get a legal warfare against the election outcomes.

Specific delivery for Joe Biden and also co…. good luck coping with this!