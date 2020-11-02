Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar dress up for Halloween

Each October 31, the Western world observes a spooky holiday named Halloween. Following suit, many B-town actors have indulged in this vacation with entertaining get-ups for their own fans.

yanking her A-game, Sonam Kapoor dressed as Marilyn Monroe at a dark turtleneck, a traditional red lip as well as the touch Manroe blond burls. She looks absolutely gorgeous from the appearance.

Bhumi Pednekar also experimented using some make-up and attempted a look excellent for the day. Priyanka Chopra also joined the women with an eerie filter on her sociable websites to want her followers around the Western festival.

Check out the images below.