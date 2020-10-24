Priyanka Chopra is devoting her time with her husband Nick Jonas cancel the coronavirus pandemic

Priyanka Chopra Jonas states that the”silver lining” of this coronavirus pandemic was getting to spend additional time together with her husband, Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas along with Nick Jonas

The 38-year-old celebrity tied the knot with all the Jonas Brothers celebrity in December 2018, but due to their hectic schedules, the couple do not have to spend as much time as they’d like.

However Priyanka states the worldwide pandemic has meant they’re ready to”be home” collectively, since the’Baywatch’ star has been not able to operate on any brand new movies, although Nick has not been able to see.

She explained:”He is fantastic, and we would have never had as much time with each other since we all obtained in this quarantine. It took a worldwide outbreak for people to align our programs together, but was certainly a silver lining to be in a position to become home.”

Priyanka also joked she is pleased to”nevertheless enjoy” Nick later”spending much time ” through the lockdown.

Along with also the’Unfinished’ writer also opened on her health throughout the health emergency, as she stated she has attempted to be “effective” as you can.

She clarified in an appearance on the’Today’ series:”I must say I was quite productive by means of this quarantine. I go exercising, I invested a great deal of time in my wellbeing and health and eating correctly. Being a creative individual, I figure, I chose to do the job.”

Meanwhile, the Priyanka stated she was”thankful” to have been in a position to spend some time with 28-year old Nick cancel the pandemic, though she noticed it was”hard” to be apart from her loved ones, who reside in India.

She stated in August:”Though it’s been really, really hard being besides my mother and brother, who are equally in India, I am so thankful to have spent some time with my spouse, dogs and family, but mainly with my own four-year-old niece, Krishna. It has been amazing watching her find new things”