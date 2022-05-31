Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Age Gap: Check More Updates

In the new Netflix special Jonas Brothers Family Roast, Priyanka Chopra roasted her husband Nick Jonas to within an inch of his young life, and we’re here for every minute of it.

The 39-year-old actor recognized the couple’s 10-year age difference before taking a jab at his on-screen career during the roast, which premiered on Netflix on November 23. (sorry, Camp Rock franchise). According to People, she started, “Nick and I have a 10-year age gap, we do.” “And he doesn’t grasp a lot of ’90s pop culture allusions, so I have to explain them to him…”

“He teaches me how to use TikTok, for example,” Chopra said, “and I show him what a good acting career looks like.” Nicholas, do you need some ice for that burn?

“I’m from India, a country rich in culture music, and entertainment, so evidently the Jonas Brothers didn’t make it over there,” she said, referring to their ethnic origins. Greetings, 911? I’ve just witnessed a homicide.

There Is a Double Standard Behind the Backlash, as Priyanka Points Out.

“People gave us a lot of shit about it and still do,” Chopra stated in a June 2019 interview with InStyle regarding the critics of her and her husband’s age gap.

She also brought up the double standard in the criticism, pointing out that a woman is more likely than a male to be criticized for having a younger spouse. “It’s really interesting,” she told the magazine, “when you flip it and the guy is older, no one minds and really people dig it.”

They Do Not Care About Their Age.

“To them, the age gap isn’t a huge problem at all,” a source close to Jonas told People.

in July of this year

Nick, in fact, “loves dating older women,” according to the insider, “which makes Priyanka even more appealing to him.” According to the confidante, Jonas has “always been unusually mature for his age” and has “an ancient soul.” In an interview, Chopra even cracked a joke.

That She Refers to Her Husband as “old Man Jonas”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Jonas had an alleged romance with Kate Hudson in 2016, when he was 23 years old.

At the time, he was 37 years old. Fans suspected he was flirting with Jenna Dewan earlier this year.

On Instagram, there’s a 37-year-old woman named.

Despite the fact that Nick enjoys dating older women, he was drawn to Priyanka for reasons other than her age. “Obviously, he thinks she’s attractive, but he’s also captivated by her brains,” the source continued. “She has this charm and vitality about her that draws you in, and she gets along with his friends and family so well.”

Jonas and Chopra Were Rumoured to Have Gotten Engaged in July 2018.

After a two-month relationship, The singer and Quantico actress has yet to comment or confirm the news, but insiders claim he proposed to her in London around her birthday on July 18. He reportedly shut down an entire Tiffany & Co. store in order to select the ring. They made a knot.

