Priti Patel admits ‘localised issues’ in obtaining Covid-19 vaccine rolled out to GPs

The Home Secretary insisted that over-all the roll-out of the vaccination was “working” and is thanks to be stepped up drastically in coming times.

On the other hand, some relatives physicians are telling how they are owning to postpone appointments, booked with elderly pensioners to have the vaccination, right after working out of materials.

Some pratices have not received any doses at all.

South London GP Dr Rosemary Leonard tweeted on Wednesday: “Covid vaccination- from the front line. My group of procedures was initially informed we would get our 1st delivery on 28th december. Then 4th jan. Then 11th jan. Now we are ‘6th wave’ and it will be 13th, 14th or 15th jan. We are raring to go, but have no vaccines. WHY?”

GPs in Durham, Warwickshire and Sussex have also explained to of offer challenges.

Ms Patel told Sky Information: "The NHS has a distinct prepare for providing the vaccine and that system has been performing, it is heading out to GPs.

“There could possibly be localised troubles in receiving vaccine to a certain GP surgery.

“But the simple fact of the subject is the vaccines were supplied to important hospitals on Monday and they are currently being rolled out to…GP-led assistance centres and treatment properties as of these days.

“Over 1.3 million individuals across the United Kingdom have already been given the initially dose of the vaccine and we are now getting additional individuals vaccinated than the relaxation of Europe put together.