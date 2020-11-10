Princess Diana’s Brother Shares Rare Childhood Photo Of The Late Legend

Over 23 years after her tragic death, Princess Diana still lives on in the memory of those who loved her.

On Saturday, Diana’s brother Charles, 9th Earl Spencer, shared a rare photo of William and Harry’s mother as a young girl on Twitter. The picture depicts the siblings as children, with Princess Di’s arm around her little brother:

pic.twitter.com/lpZXrQNsid

— Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) November 7, 2020

Awww!

Related: William Was PISSED At Harry For Lying About Archie’s Birth!

Spencer made headlines recently calling to open an investigation into Diana’s infamous Panorama interview, in which she gave an unprecedented glimpse into her failing marriage, her battles with bulimia and self harm, and her struggles with the royal family. The Earl claimed the BBC interview was set up under false pretenses, and that he never would have introduced his sister to journalist Martin Bashir had he not been presented with forged documents.

On Sunday, he tweeted:

“Many people are, quite understandably, asking why I’ve waited till now to come forward with the truth about how the @BBCPanorama with my sister came about. While I knew that Martin Bashir used fake bank statements and other dishonesty to get my sister to do the interview, what I only found out 2 weeks ago, thanks to journalist Andy Webb’s persistent use of the Freedom of Information Act, is that the BBC also knew. Not only knew about it, but that they covered it up.”

Despite how much time has passed, the loss of his sister is clearly still an open wound. Hopefully Charles is able to find peace and justice in her memory.

[Image via Photo Pool/Anwar Hussein Collection/WENN]