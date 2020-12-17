Princess Diana Supporters Shade Prince Charles, Camilla’s Christmas Card

Princess Diana‘s supporters even now have her back — in a large way — and Prince Charles and Camilla Bowles are getting a harsh reminder of that with the launch of their Xmas card.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall’s official card is now posted on Instagram, but rather of warm and fuzzy holiday break remarks … they’re obtaining flooded by Diana loyalists with remarks like “SHE’S OUR QUEEN,” referring to Di.

The managing topic in the comments is pure shade. 1 human being reported, “Diana’s often in our hearts” … even though a different commented, “Diana will often be her [Camilla’s] shadow.”

Things bought particular much too, and as it performed out in serious daily life … Camilla got the brunt of it, in its place of Charles.

That the couple’s obtaining torched shouldn’t come as a large shock … coming on the heels of the Netflix collection “The Crown” depicting Prince Charles as a overall villain in the break up from Diana.

On the display, Diana’s all but abandoned by Charles, who won’t be able to get adequate of his affair with Camilla.

The show’s come underneath fireplace … with Royal team lately coming out to say Charles’ depiction is NOT correct.

Evidently, Di’s supporters didn’t get that memo — or if they did, they ain’t acquiring it.