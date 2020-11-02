Prince William Tested Positive for COVID-19 from April: Reports

Prince William tested positive for COVID-19 in April, BBC News as well as other British press reported Sunday, Nov. 1, mentioning Kensington Palace sources.

The 38-year old Duke of Cambridge, the third based on the U.K. throne, maintained his identification secret, including his dad, Prince Charles, who had declared his own favorable COVID-19 evaluation in March, the reports stated.

After attained by NBC News on Sunday night, Kensington Palace wouldn’t even confirm or deny that the reports of William.

Recently, he and spouse Kate Middleton are social distancing in their family residence Anmer Hall in Norfolk, England.

In late March, weeks following the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic,” Charles showed he had tested positive for COVID-19 and had moderate symptoms. The 71-year old has since regained.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, 56, has been diagnosed using the coronavirus across exactly the identical period and spent a week at the hospital, such as time at the ICU.