Prince William praises ‘extraordinary’ fire fighters

Prince William has praised the “extraordinary” achievements of fire fighters over the last few months.

Prince William

The Duke of Cambridge delivered a pre-recorded speech to open the Fire Fighters Charity’s Spirit of Fire Awards ceremony – which took place online on Wednesday (04.11.20) – and he highlighted the “unique challenge” that emergency service personnel have faced amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “This year, the outbreak of Covid-19 has presented a unique challenge for all emergency responders, who have had to adapt to new ways of working whilst continuing to save lives and help those in need, day-in day-out.

“This is what makes the achievements that we are celebrating tonight all the more extraordinary.”

And William – who reportedly secretly battled coronavirus in April – highlighted the importance of mental health support.

He added: “It is more important than ever that those on the frontline know where they can turn to for support.

“The work of The Fire Fighters Charity, and all of the organisations who support our blue light services, is central to ensuring the long-term health and wellbeing of our emergency responders.”

The charity offers lifelong specialist support to members of the UK fire services community, to focus on their mental, social, and physical wellbeing.

The 38-year-old royal also praised the efforts of Shilla Patel, an inclusion manager at the London Fire Brigade, who launched their first mental health support network, United Minds, in March 2009.

Announcing Shilla as the winner of the Special Recognition Award for Excellence in the Field of Mental Health, William told how she had received support from the charity, which helped her open up about her own mental health struggles.

He added: “Since then, she has made it her mission to help her colleagues feel able to do the same.

“So congratulations, Shilla. It because of the dedication of people like you that we can continue to break down barriers and ensure that everybody receives the support they need.

“And to all tonight’s nominees and winners, thank you once again for all that you do.”

The ceremony usually takes place in London, with a reception at Downing Street, but it was held on line for the first time due to the health crisis.