Prince William Honors First Responders in First Event As It Was Interesting He’d Coronavirus

Prince William is producing his initial — virtual reality — look because it was disclosed he had coronavirus.

The 38-year old Duke of Cambridge emerged throughout the 2020 Spirit of Fire Awards virtual service, which will be an yearly event held by Britain’s Fire Charity.

Throughout the service, Prince William introduced with the Special Recognition Award for Excellence in the area of Mental Health, to shine the spotlight over the toll that the stunt has had on initial responders’ psychological wellness.

“[They] have needed to accommodate new methods of working whilst continuing to save lives and assist those in need, day-in-day-out. That is exactly what makes the accomplishments that we’re observing tonight all of the more outstanding,” Prince William said.

“It’s much more important than ever that those on the frontline understand where they could turn to for assistance,” he continued. “The job of this Fire Fighters Charity, and each the organizations who encourage our blue lighting services, is essential to ensuring that the longterm health and wellness of the emergency responders.”

A couple of days earlier, it had been shown that Prince William softly battled the coronavirus back in April.