Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘hope for much better 2021’ relatively than wish a Merry Christmas in tribute to grieving households frontline workers

he Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stated they preferred to wish for a “better 2021” rather of a Merry Christmas this calendar year as they paid tribute to grieving people and frontline personnel.

Prince William and Kate acknowledged that Xmas Day would be different for many folks throughout the place this yr.

Thousands and thousands of Brits entered tricky Tier 4 constraints days ahead of Christmas, which intended that quite a few had been compelled to adjust their festive ideas.

William and Kate tweeted photographs of people today operating through the festive time and claimed: “This Christmas our ideas are with all those of you who are investing currently by yourself, these of you who are mourning the decline of a loved one particular, and these of you on the frontline who are however mustering the power to put your possess lives on hold to glimpse immediately after the relaxation of us.”

They included: "Wishing a merry Christmas does not come to feel correct this year, so as an alternative we're wishing for a improved 2021.

“For those people struggling right now, there is help out there: @GiveUsAShout @MindCharity @samaritans @theCALMzone @TheSilverLineUK @OurFrontlineUK @NHSCharities.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were on a two-working day Christmas cheer tour throughout England, Scotland and Wales, when William explained to pupils in Cardiff: “It’s hard to know what to do for the most effective.”

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall released a photograph to mark the festive interval.

Charles and Camilla are shown walking sticks in hand at their Scottish retreat of Birkhall during the autumn.

The royal household are spending the festive time period at their respective residences this year rather of accumulating at Sandringham following the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh made the decision to have a quiet Xmas at Windsor Castle.

The head of point out and Philip typically host their large family in Norfolk in excess of the vacations and are viewed by hundreds as they show up at church on Xmas Working day.

The Royal Family Twitter account, which has 4.3 million followers, wished the Queen’s cousin Princess Alexandra, who was 84 on Xmas Day, a pretty happy birthday.