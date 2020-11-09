Prince Harry Marks Remembrance Day After Palace Denies Wreath Request

Participating in the tradition of laying wreaths on Remembrance Day holds a special place in Prince Harry’s heart, so much so that he reportedly asked his royal family members if they could lay a wreath on his behalf at the London ceremony.

The Sunday Times, who broke the news, claimed the 39-year-old’s request was denied by Buckingham Palace due to the fact that “he is no longer representing the monarchy.”

As fans will recall, he and Meghan made the shocking decision to step down as “senior members” of the royal family in January 2020.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” Meghan and Harry’s joint statement read at the time. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”