Prince Harry Makes Surprise Cameo on Strictly Come Dancing

A source near Harry informed E! News,”The Duke was happy to have the ability to provide for his pal and fellow veteran, JJ Chalmers, with this particular season of Strictly Come Dancing by unexpected him through a rehearsal for this series. The Duke is proud of JJ for his support and the way he’s persevered throughout his harm to have his next major challenge.”

“The Duke and JJ first fulfilled in the very first Invictus Games which Harry made in 2014, when JJ competed to the British group,” the source stated. “They’ve become close friends since , together with JJ and his spouse attending the Duke and Duchess’s marriage. They still continue to work collectively on Invictus along with other military jobs. Before this season, JJ hosted the yearly awards for its Duke’s charity The Endeavour Fund, that assists hurt, wounded and ill servicemen and women carry on game and audacious struggles as part of the restoration.”

Back in September, Harry’s wife Meghan likewise made a surprise tv appearance on the season finale of this reality contest series America’s Got Talent. She also recorded a video message for both singer Archie Williams, that had been discharged from prison 2019 later 37 years after his exoneration to get a 1982 rape and stabbing which he had been wrongfully convicted.