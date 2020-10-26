Prince Azim of Brunei Dead in 38: Look Back in His Star-Studded Life

The entire world was shocked to find out Prince Azim of Brunei expired at the time of age 38.

On Monday, Oct. 26, information broke that the second-born prince of Hassanal Bolkiah, Sultan of Brunei,’d passed out. CNN reported that the young royal expired on Saturday, Oct. 24. But it is uncertain what Prince Azim’s cause of death was the authorities did not disclose any info.

Palace officials issued an short span interval of mourning, in addition to a funeral ceremony following the prince’s departure.

Though the 38-year old was fourth in line to succeed the throne Brunei, he had been just a royal household member. Prince Azim was considered as a socialite and movie producer. He co-founded Daryl Prince Productions.

The manufacturing company had a significant hand in several acclaimed films like Black Places starring Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult and Chloe Grace Moretz, You Are Not You Hilary Swank and Emmy Rossum, The Happy Prince starring Colin Firth and a lot more.