Prince Azim of Brunei Dead in 38

October 27, 2020
2 Min Read
Prince Azim, fourth in line to the throne from Brunei, has Expired.

He had been 38.

Folks reports that he passed out on Saturday and has been put to rest in the Royal Mausoleum at the capital of Bandar Seri Begawan.

The state is currently in a mourning time and flags are being flown in half-staff with regard to their imperial.

His cause of death is still unknown, however, Vice cites local press asserts that Prince Azim was at the hospital”for quite a while.”

The royal was the son of the Sultan of Brunei, among the wealthiest monarchs on the planet. Back in 2008, Forbes reported that the Sultan was worth 20 billion. He’s also now the longest-reigning monarch, besides Queen Elizabeth II.

Meanwhile Prince Azim was called a socialite who rubbed elbows with celebrities such as Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell, along with Janet Jackson. He was also included with the movie world. E! News reports that he had been that the co-founder of Daryl Prince Productions, the firm behind”Dark Places,””The Happy Prince,” along with other films.

Based on Vice,” Janet Jackson recalled him on Instagram composing,”Azeem, ” I like you as well as Inshallah no longer pain”

