Prince Azim of Brunei Dead in 38

Prince Azim of Brunei, that was also considered as a socialite and movie manufacturer, has expired. He had been 38.

According to CNN, the son of the Sultan of Brunei passed out on Oct. 24. The authorities didn’t disclose the reason for his departure.

Palace officials announced a short span period of mourning following Prince Azim’s departure. Brunei is situated in Southeast Asia and can be called an absolute monarchy, having a royal household exceptionally wealthy thanks to huge all-natural resources such as oil reserves.

In accordance with The Sunday Times, Prince Azim spent a lot of his time in the family’s London home in Kensington Palace Gardens.

The passionate movie enthusiast went on to be a movie producer and aided co-found Daryl Prince Productions. The firm had a role in many famous films including You Are Not You Hilary Swank, The Time of Their Lives starring Joan Collins and The Happy Prince Colin Firth.