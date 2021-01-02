Previous Serious IRA chief Michael McKevitt dies pursuing disease

Former Actual IRA leader Michael McKevitt, a single of 4 males found liable in civil court for the 1998 Omagh bombing, has died adhering to an illness.

ast calendar year a courtroom was informed he was struggling from terminal most cancers and previous week it was documented that he was critically sick in Beaumont Healthcare facility, Dublin. It emerged on Saturday afternoon that the 71-year-previous republican had handed absent.

The dissident team Republican Network for Unity announced the information on social media.

At first from Co Louth, McKevitt joined the Provisional IRA at the outbreak of the Troubles and became a senior figure, before quitting in protest at the ceasefires in 1997.

He was married to Bernadette Sands McKevitt, sister of IRA hunger striker Bobby Sands.

McKevitt later on proven the dissident Republican team the Serious IRA, who carried out the Omagh bombing just four months immediately after the signing of the Fantastic Friday Settlement. The assault claimed the life of 29 people today, which include a female pregnant with twins.

Even with denying involvement, a judge in a 2009 civil case at Belfast Crown Court docket ruled that McKevitt, Liam Campbell, Colm Murphy and Seamus Daly had been all liable for the atrocity, purchasing them to spend £1.6m in damages.

McKevitt and Campbell took their situation to the European Court of Human Legal rights, arguing the civil action had been unfair, but seven judges unanimously rejection their conditions.

In August 2003 McKevitt was uncovered guilty of directing terrorism and membership of an unlawful organisation.

He was granted temporary release from jail in March 2015 to have treatment method for a cancerous development on his kidney and experienced the kidney removed the following May well.

On Easter Sunday 2016, McKevitt was formally produced from prison on Easter Sunday.

