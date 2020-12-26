The former MI6 agent turned Russian spy George Blake has died aged 98, in accordance to Russian media.

he condition-owned information company RIA Novosti explained his dying was confirmed by Sergei Ivanov, the head of the push bureau of the Russian International Intelligence Assistance (SVR).

In 1961, the former MI6 officer was jailed for 42 several years for spying for Russia through the Cold War, but he escaped from Wormwood Scrubs in 1966.

Born in Rotterdam in 1922, he moved to England wherever he joined the Royal Navy and was later questioned to join the British Solution Service.

In the course of the peak of the Chilly War, he leaked government insider secrets to the Soviet Union, like a mystery tunnel the West, together with the United kingdom and the US, experienced created to tap Soviet communications.

He was uncovered as a Soviet agent to the British by a Polish defector, Michael Goleniewski, and arrested.

He put in the past 40 yrs of his everyday living in Russia.

