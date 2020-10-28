President Trump’s Campaign Website’Seized’ from Hackers

President Trump‘s campaign Site was Seemingly”Captured” by hackers claiming to have Proof of him Attempting to Control the election… However the alleged hack did Not Continue long.

traffic to the campaign website, DonaldJTrump.com, were also greeted Tuesday day by a homepage material asserting”this website was captured” At some point, the whole website was taken offline Tuesday day… in accordance with this Daily Mail.

The message reportedly said the entire world”has had sufficient bogus news spread every day from the president… it’s the right time to enable the entire world to be aware of the reality.” There have been several crazy, unfounded claims about the President and the coronavirus and international interference at the 2020 election.

It is uncertain how long the alleged hack continued, however, the website is back up and functioning. We have reached out into the effort… no word back yet.