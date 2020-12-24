President Trump Pardons Jared Kushner’s Father Charles

Donald Trump is passing out presidential pardons like holiday items … and now Jared Kushner‘s father is acquiring in on the motion, and this one particular is genuinely something.

President Trump pardoned Charles Kushner Wednesday night, one of 26 pardons on the working day issued by 45.

Charles, the father of Trump’s son-in-regulation and White Household advisor, served in excess of a yr in prison for tax evasion, witness retaliation and lying to federal election officers.

Jared’s father was actually prosecuted back in the early 2000s by Chris Christie, then the US Lawyer for New Jersey.

Even though beneath investigation, Charles hatched a revenge plot from his brother-in-regulation, William Schulder, for cooperating with prosecutors in a tax evasion situation in opposition to him. Charles hired a hooker to have sexual intercourse with Schulder in a Jersey motel home, the place a concealed digicam was rolling. The elder Kushner then sent the footage to Schulder’s spouse, Ester, who is Charles’ sister.

The revenge plot backfired … the Schulders gave the footage to prosecutors, who tracked down the prostitute. She finally snitched on Charles.

Christie recalled Charles’ plot final yr, contacting it “one particular of the most loathsome, disgusting crimes” he at any time prosecuted.

Now, Trump claims all is forgiven.