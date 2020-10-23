President Trump, Joe Biden’s Negative Tests Trigger Plexiglass Barriers’ Elimination

The Glasses were off, but the sneeze guards Are Coming down to the Last presidential debate Involving President Trump and Joe Biden.

The Commission on Presidential arguments chose Thursday following Trump and Biden each tested negative to the virus only hours prior to the discussion goes in Nashville. The commission, after consulting Dr. Anthony Fauci, determined it was safe to eliminate the two plexiglass barriers involving the candidates’ lecterns on point.

Following the commission’s clinical staff believed it was secure, they consulted both the attempts and they also agreed that it was OK to eliminate them… based on NBC News.

You will remember there were plexiglass obstacles when Veep Mike Pence along with Sen. Kamala Harris had their vice presidential debate only over fourteen months ago. Pence had originally resisted the concept of this plexiglass but finally allow the security principle fly without a hitch. Well, no plexi-related hitches, anyhow.