President-Elect Joe Biden Spotted on Saturday Morning Bike Ride with Potential FLOTUS Jill Biden!

The first few, Joe Biden and Jill Biden, understand the significance of exercise and fitness!

The President-elect along with also the near future First Lady of the USA were observed on a bicycle ride during Cape Henlopen State Park on Saturday (November 14) at Lewes, Del.

The Bidens have allegedly been staying in a holiday house in Rehoboth Beach while operating with his own transition into the presidency.

Joe, Jill, along with the key service team together were wearing masks and gave a excellent case to Americans on the way they need to be concealing while out the home.

On Friday, Joe tweeted,”I’m astounded by the spike in documented COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths. This crisis requires a strong and immediate national response that has been woefully missing. I’m the president-elect, however won’t be president before the next year. COVID-19 doesn’t honor dates on the calendar, but it’s accelerating at the moment. Urgent action is required now, today, by the present government.”

10+ images Inside those Bidens in their bicycle ride…