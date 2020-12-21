President-elect Joe Biden Gets COVID-19 Vaccine, Thanks Trump Administration

Participate in video clip content Fox Information

President-elect Biden is a person large move closer to inoculation versus COVID-19 soon after having the shot in his remaining arm … and in fact thanking President Trump‘s administration for creating it come about.

Joe and Dr. Jill Biden went to a healthcare facility Monday afternoon in Newark, Delaware … and soon after a small small talk with the nurse practitioner, received correct to executing the deed. The Prez-elect stored a straight confront, no wincing, as nurse Tabe Masa injected him with the Pfizer vaccine.

Afterward, he thanked the heroes … “Researchers, front line workers, the ones who essentially did the clinical function,” and stated we all owe them a big debt.

He turned to Nurse Masa and claimed, “We owe you significant. We seriously do” — but then additional, “The administration warrants some credit for acquiring this off the ground … Operation Warp Speed.”

Biden’s mentioned he wants to bridge the divide with Trump’s supporters … and offering POTUS his thanks could go a extended way.

Trump’s White Property successor also had a message for all Americans about how to sluggish the coronavirus heading into the holiday seasons — in a nutshell, listen to Fauci.