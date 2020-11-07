Prequel casts Possessor Uncut celebrity Rossif Sutherland

Canadian celebrity Rossif Sutherland (Reign, Hyena Road) was forged in ORPHAN: FIRST KILL, also a prequel into Jaume Collet-Serra’s 2009 terror movie. Sutherland will star opposite Julia Stiles and Isabelle Fuhrman, who starred in the first movie as its pint-sized killer, even Esther.

Based on reports, the prequel centers across Leena Klammer that orchestrates a fantastic escape in an abysmal psychiatric centre. She adheres to America by respecting the lost daughter of a rich household. However, Leena’s new lifestyle as”Esther” has a surprising wrinkle and pits her against a mom who’ll secure her family at any price tag.

Establish to guide ORPHAN: FIRST KILL is Your Boy company helmer, William Brent Bell, that will take out of a script written by David Coggeshall. Even the prequel awakens from eOne and Dark Castle Entertainment, together with the latter studio Alex Mace, Hal Sadoff, also Ethan Erwin making with James Tomlinson. David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick will produce Jen Gorton and Josie Liang overseeing for eOne.

RELATED: Julia Stiles to celebrity in Orphan: First Kill with Isabelle Fuhrman coming

Rossif Sutherland, that if you have not guessed by now’s the son of dear actor Donald Sutherland, recently starred in Brandon Cronenberg’s Possessor Uncut. The movie follows a broker that works for a close organization which utilizes brain-implant technologies to occupy different people’s bodies ultimately driving them to commit assassinations for high-paying customers. Sutherland unites Andrea Riseborough, Christopher Abbott, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gabrielle Graham, along with Hanneke Talbot, amongst others, for that which I hear is a disturbing movie that puts Brandon up as a worthy successor to his dad, David Cronenberg.