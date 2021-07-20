Adobe rolls out Premiere Pro update for Apple M1

According to the latest news, Adobe’s Premiere Pro is now ready for users using an Apple M1 Mac. Adobe Premiere Pro support was first launched in beta in December and it’s finally rolling out stably for Apple’s new chips. Adobe says performance and speed will increase in many folds with this. The company said the app will launch 50 per cent faster and editing will be done 77 per cent faster.

Note that Apple released its first computers with M1 chips in November 2020. The Apple computers were specially built for Intel processors. Apps and programs had to be updated to take full advantage of the M1’s speed improvements. For Apple, getting Adobe on board was always a necessity. Fortunately, Adobe has been fairly quick to roll out the updates.

Adobe came with a broader timeline in the mind. The company rolled out Lightroom for M1 in December 2020, Photoshop for M1 in March 2021, and Lightroom Classic, Illustrator, and InDesign for M1 in June 2021. Today, Adobe rolled out updates for Adobe Character Animator and Media Encoder for M1.

Premiere Pro will receive a handful of new feature updates in its July release. As per speculations and rumours, there will be a speech to text feature which was previously in beta. This feature will be able to automatically generate a video transcript. Apart from these, there will be a new captions customization feature that will let users adjust how that text is displayed on a video.