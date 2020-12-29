Premier League table 2020/21: Hottest standings, fixtures and outcomes nowadays

helsea were being held to a disheartening draw by in-variety Aston Villa on Monday evening as their disappointing new run continued at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues had appeared authentic title contenders after a summertime shelling out spree, although ended up leapfrogged by their subsequent opponents on Boxing Day following a listless 3-1 London derby defeat versus a struggling Arsenal side.

Matters appeared to be likely far better on Monday when a considerably-changed staff took the guide by Olivier Giroud’s first-50 % header, but Anwar El Ghazi struck shortly soon after the interval to depart Chelsea with just one particular get from their final 5 top-flight matches.

Before on Monday, Crystal Palace ended up denied a important dwelling victory towards superior-flying Leicester following Harvey Barnes struck late to terminate out Wilfried Zaha’s spectacular volley at Selhurst Park.

On Tuesday, Arsenal created it back again-to-again wins with victory in excess of Brighton, though Burnley gained a very important earn about relegation rivals Sheffield United.

West Ham drew – away at Southampton after their home draw with Brighton, whilst Sam Allardyce’s West Brom – lifted after professing an not likely place at Liverpool on Sunday – ended up hammered 5- by Leeds at The Hawthorns. Breaking NEWS Leading League desk 2020/21 currently

The midweek motion wraps up on Wednesday, when out-of-sorts Tottenham host Fulham in one more all-London affair and leaders Liverpool head to Tyneside to engage in Newcastle.

