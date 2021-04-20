Premier League issues strong response to European Super League plans

The 14 Premier League clubs not involved in the newly-formed breakaway European Super League have announced they ‘vigorously reject’ the proposal, while claiming they are exploring options to block its creation.

On Sunday night, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Liverpool announced they had joined forces with Barcelona, Juventus, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid and AC Milan to form a new European competition.

Especially controversially, the founding members of the competition would not be able to be relegated.

The move has been widely criticised by fans, pundits, players and politicians alike and Premier League clubs met on Tuesday to discuss their next move.

In a statement after the meeting, the rest of the Premier League clubs called on the ‘Big Six’ to ‘cease their involvement immediately’ and warned they would seek to hold them to account if this plan progressed further.

‘The Premier League, alongside The FA, met with clubs today to discuss the immediate implications of the Super League proposal,’ a statement read.

‘The 14 clubs at the meeting unanimously and vigorously rejected the plans for the competition.

‘The Premier League is considering all actions available to prevent it from progressing, as well as holding those Shareholders involved to account under its rules.

‘The League will continue to work with key stakeholders including fan groups, Government, UEFA, The FA, EFL, PFA and LMA to protect the best interests of the game and call on those clubs involved in the proposed competition to cease their involvement immediately.

‘The Premier League would like to thank fans and all stakeholders for the support they have shown this week on this significant issue.

‘The reaction proves just how much our open pyramid and football community means to people.’

