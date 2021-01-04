Premier League desk | Night Conventional

iverpool skipped out on the possibility to go 3 details distinct at the top rated of the Leading League soon after Danny Ings earned Southampton a enormous acquire on Monday night time.

The champions have stuttered with consecutive draws against West Brom and Newcastle letting Manchester United to go degree on factors (33) at the prime, even though Liverpool continue to be very first by advantage of target variation.

Elsewhere in the top flight, Manchester City’s 3-1 gain at Chelsea on Sunday despatched Pep Guardiola’s males fifth, when Frank Lampard is less than serious stress with the Blues eighth following a bad operate of festive benefits.

Arsenal’s resurgence ongoing with a 4- acquire at West Brom handing Mikel Arteta his 3rd straight win, and sparking hopes that Champions League football is not further than the Gunners just but.

Tottenham bought again to successful techniques by punishing Leeds 3- to go fourth in the table, when West Ham are just a few factors at the rear of Spurs immediately after a fine 1- gain at Everton. Crystal Palace acquired a poorly-wanted 2- victory over Sheffield United to place 11 points among them selves and the drop zone. Breaking NEWS Premier League table 2020/21: Hottest standings, fixtures and outcomes nowadays

Meanwhile, Leicester conquer Newcastle 2-1 to maintain their title hopes on study course, Brighton and Wolves drew 3-3, and Fulham’s activity versus Burnley was postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the west London club.

Most recent Leading League fixtures and results (all instances GMT)

Saturday, January 2, 2021

Brighton 3-3 Wolves (5:30pm)