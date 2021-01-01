Premier League clubs’ cosmopolitan ownership disclosed with far more US house owners than Brits soon after Burnley takeover

THE Premier League now has a lot more American club proprietors than British following ALK Cash finished their takeover of Burnley.

The American traders secured an 84 per cent stake in the Clarets previously this week, paying close to £200million.

2

ALK controlling director Alan Speed has changed Mike Garlick as Burnley chairman.

Tempo speedily promised to back again Sean Dyche financially in the foreseeable future.

The new Clarets chairman said: “We’re very ready to come in and aid Sean and the administration.

“We need to have time to realize what their requirements are and where they want to go, but we are absolutely organized to back again the supervisor.

“We’ve been really major lovers of his for some time. The longevity and balance of the coaching personnel has been a massive effects for us.

“We are extremely enthusiastic. We’ve spent a whole lot of time looking at soccer clubs.

“We were attracted by the passion of the fans, the longevity of the coaching team and the skill to see a route to advancement.

“For us, we wouldn’t do anything which is not on a lengthy-time period foundation.”

2

After the US outfit’s takeover of Burnley, there are now more American owners in the Premier League than British.

Unbelievably, there are just Six top rated-flight clubs owned or aspect-owned by Brit businesspeople.

Brighton (Tony Bloom), Everton (Farhad Moshiri), Newcastle (Mike Ashley), Tottenham (Joe Lewis) and West Ham (David Gold and David Sullivan) are the only Premier League sides owned only by Brits.

Crystal Palace are aspect-owned by Steve Parish, with Us citizens Joshua Harris and David Blitzer also proudly owning a stake at Selhurst Park.

In whole, Seven Leading League sides are owned or component-owned by Individuals right after Burnley’s takeover.

Manchester United are famously owned by the Glazer relatives, whilst Arsenal have Stan Kroenke at the helm.

Leading League champions Liverpool have John W Henry as operator, although Fulham, Aston Villa and Palace also have Individuals in that role.

There are also entrepreneurs from Russia, Italy, UAE, Egypt, China, Saudi Arabia and Thailand in the cosmopolitan Premier League.