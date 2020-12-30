Pregnant Lauren Bushnell’s Newborn Bump Album: Pictures

Increasing and glowing! Soon after asserting her 1st pregnancy in December 2020, Lauren Bushnell gradually began showing off her baby bump more and more.

Bushnell shared a clip to Instagram of her ultrasound established to an acoustic model of “Big, Massive Strategies,” a music that was penned by her husband, Chris Lane. The nation artist in the beginning unveiled the heartfelt monitor when saying the couple’s engagement.

“A dream ☁️️ Other than I’m not dreaming. I’m broad awake. Holding your dad’s hand, looking at you dance close to in my belly,” she captioned the article. “Listening to your little heart defeat. My new favourite seem. A miracle. New lifetime. Our sweet baby. Thank you, Jesus! All the glory belongs to You 🙏 .”

Sharing the exact same footage as his wife, Lane expressed his pleasure for the couple’s upcoming chapter. “Prayer operates!” he wrote at the time. “Hope you glimpse like your Mama 🙏🏻 @laurenlane.”

Days after confirming the enjoyable news, the former Bachelor contestant commenced exhibiting glimpses of her newborn bump. She took to her Instagram Story to share a image from Thanksgiving, in which she lined her midriff with her arm whilst experiencing inward. She then posted a video that was taken later that day, providing a full look at her expansion.

“Baby was truly building an physical appearance on Thanksgiving,” she wrote. “And this was pre-stuffing and turkey 🙀.”

Bushnell in addition shared a photo of her development due to the fact Thanksgiving. The actuality star was dressed up in athleisure as she placed her hand above her newborn bump.

“Finally sensation improved above the past couple of weeks and [I’ve] been ready to sneak in 15-20 moment everyday routines,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Feels so very good to not be a sofa potato any more.”

The previous flight attendant additional that her infant is “due [in the] beginning of June.”

Bushnell and Lane wed in Nashville in October 2019. 7 months right after their fall marriage, the “I Never Know About You” crooner explained to Us Weekly solely how quite a few kids he hoped to have with his wife.

“When it transpires, it happens. I really do not truly know,” he admitted in May perhaps 2020. “We really don’t know if we’re fully all set for that however, but we’re also not not going to check out both. When it does [happen], it’ll be the correct time.”

Lane explained that he would be fine with just two youngsters but thinks that Bushnell very likely wants more, adding, “Lauren grew up with three other siblings. She likely desires a great deal from what I have read.”

Two months later, the mom-to-be shared her motivation to start a relatives though celebrating the pair’s one particular-12 months engagement anniversary. “We acquired engaged about a yr back and y’all, I really do not know what I did to ought to have this gentleman,” she wrote by means of Instagram in June 2020. “About to get private, but I am quite fired up to commence a spouse and children and get questioned when we are owning young ones ALL the time, but it just has not transpired but.”

Scroll down to see photographs of Bushnell’s toddler bump progress.