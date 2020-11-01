Pregnant ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Deena Cortese Reveals Sex of Baby #2 With Chris Buckner

Deena Cortese has revealed if she’ll be having a boy or a girl during a Halloween gender reveal.

The pregnant Jersey Shore star and her husband, Chris Buckner, are expecting their second child together, and share son CJ, who is almost two.

“Looks like CJ is getting a little Brother !!! 💙💙💙 #boymom,” Deena shared on Instagram alongside a photo of the family dressed up and holding a blue cake that read, “Boo-y or Ghoul.”

The family was dressed up as characters from Disney Pixar’s Coco, with her as Imelda, Chris as Hector and CJ as Miguel.

“When you ask your 1 1/2 year old what he wants to be for Halloween and he says coco .. you all dress up as coco,” Deena shared on Instagram. “👻 HAPPY HALLOWEEN from the boooockners 😂 #coco.”

Congrats to the family!

