Pregnant Hilary Duff & Husband Matthew Koma Measure for Breakfast at NYC

November 15, 2020
1 Min Read
Hilary Duff and spouse Matthew Koma courageous the rainy weather whilst going home after catching breakfast on Saturday afternoon (November 14) at new york.

The 33-year-old lady celebrity dressed her developing baby bulge at a beige blouse and black leggings although the artist, too 33, showed his freshly bleached blonde hair whilst moving sporty at a blue shorts and grey running leggings to their morning .

A couple of days earlier, Hilary was seen filming the new season of her series Younger using co-stars Sutton Foster and Molly Bernard.

Only a couple of weeks back, Hilary declared she Matt are expecting their second child together! Both are parents into 2-year-old daughter Banks. Hilary also shares 8-year-old kid Luca using ex-husband Mike Comrie.

In case you missed this, Matt lately obtained Hilary‘s named tattooed him at a really interesting location!

