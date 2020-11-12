Pregnant Gabby Barrett Walks CMA Awards 2020 Carpet using Husband Cade Foehner

Gabby Barrett cradles her baby bulge when walking the carpeting in the 2020 CMA Awards on Wednesday (November 11) in the Music City Center at Nashville, Tenn.

The 20-year old singer has been joined to the rug by her husband Cade Foehner, that she met while still competing in American Idol.

Additionally walking the carpeting was Charlie Puth, that is acting jointly Gabby through the series. They’ll perform their hit song”I Hope” and that marks their first time doing it together.

Gabby is nominated tonight for New Artist of the Year along with her tune was up for Single of the Year. )

Last month, Gabby obtained a special award in the CMT Music Awards and an extremely cool individual presented it for her virtually of course!

