Prabhas clicked in the Mumbai airport

Among the most well-known titles in the nation at the moment is Prabhas. While the celebrity always enjoyed enormous fame south, the Baahubali franchise dropped his place for a superstar to a completely different level. The celebrity has few enormous projects lined him up such as Adipurush using Saif Ali Khan, an untitled movie with Deepika Padukone and Radhe Shyam together with Pooja Hegde. At present, the celebrity is inhabited using Radhe Shyam and just lately concluded the Georgia program of the movie. The celebrities are predicted to shortly start shooting another program in Hyderabad.

Now, the celebrity was snapped in the Mumbai airport at a gray coat and a couple of joggers. He topped off the look using a cap and a few trendy shoes.

Scroll below and have a look.