Prabhas celebrated his birthday in the collections of Radhe Shyam

Prabhas was a famous place in South India, but the Baahubali franchise accelerates his popularity into some other degree. The celebrity celebrated his 41st birthday along with societal media was clearly flooded with well wishes. From lovers to his buddies and coworkers everybody turned congratulated the celebrity on his special moment.

Presently, the celebrity is currently in Georgia shooting his forthcoming job Radhe Shyam. Photographs from the collections of this movie surfaced on the web where Prabhas is viewed cutting his birthday cake. The star appeared in a fairly satisfied mood in and then we could also understand the team members round clicking photographs of them. Have a peek at the images below.

Discussing about Radhe Shyam, Prabhas is paired up contrary Pooja Hegde from the movie. The manufacturers revealed an interesting movement poster on the event of this celebrity’s birthday .