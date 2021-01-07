Powerball outcomes: Profitable numbers for Wednesday, January 6

THE US Powerball lottery final results are in and it’s time to obtain out if anybody has won a life-shifting total of cash.

A person could have won $410million throughout tonight’s drawing on December 16.

1

Tonight’s successful figures are 01, 20, 22, 60, 66, and 03 on the pink Powerball.

All gamers ought to match all five white balls and the crimson Powerball in purchase to win the jackpot.

There is no promise that a jackpot will be awarded for every single drawing.

Other smaller money prizes are also integrated.

Powerball tickets price tag $2 and are bought in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

A entire world document jackpot of $1.586billion was hit in January 2016 and was shared by winners in California, Florida, and Tennessee.

The odds of successful the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The well-known game introduced in 1992.

Abide by the latest Powerball updates on Twitter.