‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Shows New Midseason Trailer Along With Its Own Return Date | National

A new trailer released by Starz is providing fans a glimpse of the next five episodes of this hit Ability spinoff show, Power Book II: Ghost, will probably seem like.

The clip announces the midseason return –Sunday, December 6 p.m. EST– to the rest of period .

The upcoming few episodes of the spinoff will broadcast on Starz at the U.S. and Canada. It is going to also broadcast on the Starzplay global streaming service for enthusiasts from Europe, Latin America, and Japan.

One point the trailer shows is that there’s tension between the 2 girls in Tariq St. Patrick’s life. The progress video reveals Tariq working alongside Mary J Blige’s personality Monet because his mom, Tasha (who’s played with Naturi Naughton) faces trial across stunt.

That stated, there is pressure between Monet and Tasha:”In case you hurt what’s mine, I vow to God I’ll find a way to damage what is yours” says Tasha.

In case you missed the first five episodes of season 1, then do not worry. Starz is thought to broadcast an Power Book marathon to grab fans up beginning at two:45 p.m. EST on December 6.

So much, Power Book II: Ghost has attracted strong viewership. Deadline reports that through its premiere week in September, the show listed 8.4 million multi-platform audiences, which makes it the most-watched fresh show premiere on Starz.

View the trailer to the next half of Phase 1 of Power Book II: Publish below.