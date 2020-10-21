Pout ideal! Kareena Kapoor Khan pros the no cosmetics selfie in her most recent article

Kareena Kapoor Khan has one of its very amusing social networking pages at this time. When it’s her existence from the lockdown or restarting the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha together with Aamir Khan, ” she retains upgrading her lovers on the hottest happenings in her own life.

Kareena submitted a selfie with the perfect pout on Instagram today. Without a make-up without any blockers, Kareena looked absolutely magnificent as she gave her enthusiasm to return home after dividing Laal Singh Chaddha at Chandigarh. She captioned the selfie,”Just pouting away… eager to go home”

Kareena is sexcited return home after completing the movie as she’s expecting her second child. Last week Kareena had obtained all emotional about wrap the shoot of Lal Singh Chaddha and’d submitted a picture in the places with Aamir Khan on her Instagram. Together with the image, she wrote,”nd all journeys should come to a conclusion. Now I snapped my picture Laal Singh Chaddha… rough times… the pandemic, my pregnancy, anxiety but nothing could halt the fire with which we shooter, together with all safety steps ofcourse.”