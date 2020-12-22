Posties earn inflation-busting shell out deal from Royal Mail  

A “landmark” offer has been agreed to finish a extended-running dispute on work protection, pay and hours for Royal Mail personnel.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said it was an “outstanding arrangement” for postal workers, shoppers and the enterprise.

The settlement involves a two-12 months spend deal backdated to April, value 3.7pc, plus a one-hour reduction in the functioning week, the union explained.

As the enterprise introduces adjust, there will be no compulsory redundancies and the stated goal of Royal Mail is now a person of career development, according to the CWU.

Officials mentioned Royal Mail can now introduce variations far more swiftly with the total aid of the union which includes the improvement of a 24/7 operation for parcels, and the rollout of new technological know-how and automation.

CWU normal secretary Dave Ward mentioned: “This is a landmark settlement that usually means that even in these unbelievably tough occasions, when associates stand in solidarity with their union, it is fully doable to strategy a foreseeable future that can even now reward workers, consumers and the business.

“The agreement has also been created probable because of the great endeavours of postal workers, who as vital personnel have saved the country linked and met consumer and social needs all over the pandemic.”