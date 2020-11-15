Post Malone Shows The Only One Celeb That’Sucks’ in Beer Pong

Article Malone has shown the 1 celebrity which is”dreadful” in beer pong!

While promoting his newest Messenger collection Celebrity World Pong League around The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 25-year-old”Circles” rapper shared which Drake is among those”worst” celebs to battle him in beer pong.

“Drake’s really great, Drake’s really good,” Article confessed. “He came ashore in the show from Toronto and we began playing with beer pong. And I was like,’Man, he stinks. ”’

Article stated he would play with Drake again just to see whether he’d enhanced. Then he turned into the camera to discuss a message straight into Drake.

“Should you find that, come meet me , we will play ,” Article stated, before turning his attention to Jimmy, stating,”Nevertheless he had been dreadful.”

