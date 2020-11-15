Post Malone Shows the One Celebrity Who’s”Sucks” in Beer Pong

Article Malone simply spilled the teaor when we mention beer? –on which celebrity is completely”terrible” in the rapper’s favourite drinking game.

Talking to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show,” Post, 25, who’s gearing up for the launch of his newest Messenger collection Celebrity World Pong League, shared which Drake is currently among the worst actors to challenge him beer pong.

“Drake’s really great, Drake’s really good,” Post declared of their Degrassi alum. “He came ashore in the show from Toronto and we began playing with beer pong. And I was like,’Man, he stinks.'”

The”Circles” singer added he would vie against Drake again, but simply to see whether he enhanced. Adhering into the cameraPost had a concept to the”Hotline Bling” celebrity,”Should you find that, come again, we will play .” He then awakened, telling Jimmy,”But he had been awful.”

Post additionally shared the basketball superstar Kevin Durant had been great, but accused him of not playing fair.

“He had been great, but he is a cheater, since his wing span would be similar to 10 ft,” Post clarified. “So his wrists were above the dining table, each moment.”