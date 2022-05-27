Post Malone Controversy: He Clarifies the Controversy Around His “don’t Listen to Hip Hop” Remarks

Post Malone, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter who was born on July 4, 1995. Malone is noted for combining pop, R&B, hip hop, and trap genres and subgenres, as well as his diverse vocal approaches. His stage moniker was made out of his birth name and a rap name generator.

Malone debuted in the music industry in 2013, and his breakout single “White Iverson,” which peaked at number 14 on the US Billboard Hot 100 in 2015, helped him gain recognition. Malone signed a recording deal with Republic Records and released Stoney (2016), which included the diamond hit “Congratulations” and established a new record for the most weeks (77) on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart in the United States. Malone’s second album, Beerbongs & Bentleys (2018), arrived at number one on the US Billboard 200 and set many streaming records. It was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2018 Grammy Awards, and the singles “Rockstar” and “Psycho” reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Malone Addicts: Musicians Who Can’t Get Enough of Him

Working with musicians may be challenging. You’d think that being able to make a good living doing what they like would make people happy. Regardless, there are plenty of folks in the entertainment world who can’t relax. Famous artists may provoke a lot of rages, whether it’s Chuck Berry punching Keith Richards (the Rolling Stones messed with Berry’s instrument without permission) or Johnny Cash beating the devil at a fiddling tournament when he went to Georgia looking for a soul to take.

Post Malone, a well-known rapper, musician, and fan of facial tattoos, is no exception. Despite having a streak of hit singles, like “Sunflower,” “Congratulations,” and “rockstar,” Post Malone has a few industry colleagues that dislike him… and aren’t afraid to vent their frustrations or animosity in public. All of the rappers and singers that weren’t impressed with Post Malone’s performance are listed below.

Read More: Supa Cent Boyfriend: All the Latest Updates About His Current or Past Datings!!

Starlito Accuses Post-Malone of Cultural Appropriation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @postmalone

In 2015, Post Malone made his debut with the song “White Iverson,” which he self-released on SoundCloud. With 17 million listens, it was ultimately certified quintuple platinum and ascended to the top 20 on the pop chart. Many viewed Post Malone as a promising young player to keep an eye on, but he may have stirred controversy by immediately comparing himself to Allen Iverson, one of the greatest basketball players of all time. The fact that Post Malone was comparing himself to an African-American athlete, despite the fact that he was a white man attempting to break into a mainly African-American art genre, didn’t help matters.

“It seemed a little opportunistic to me.” “Starlito, a rapper from Nashville, says HipHopDX, “on many levels of culture.” Sauce Twinz, a rap duo, was previously the only musician to use the phrase “saucin’,” which features prominently in “White Iverson,” according to him. “And then there’s ‘White Iverson,’ isn’t there?” “I don’t think I’ll ever be able to compose an album as good as ‘Black John Stockton.'” Starlito remarked before equating Post Malone’s conduct to “some blackface sort of s***.”

Following the Post-Malone Uproar,

Post Malone addresses his contentious words about “DON’T LISTEN TO HIP HOP.”

“If you’re searching for lyrics,” “if you want to weep,” “if you want to think about life,” Post Malone stated in an interview with Polish media earlier this week. He’s now made a video about the subject that he’s shared on Twitter.

“Apparently there are a lot of people stating that I don’t love hip hop or that hip hop has never made me feel anything,” Post said in a Twitter video. “I’m referring to this interview I did in Poland while I was on the European tour.”

Post Malone claims that the answers to his questions were from a “beer-tasting interview,” and that “of course” he had been drinking before answering the inquiry.

I was joking when I said, “When you want to feel anything, don’t listen to Hip Hop,” because who am I to tell you, “Don’t listen to this,” and “Don’t listen to this” anytime you want to feel something?

To put it another way, I listen to Bob Dylan and his guitar when I want to sit down and cry,” the 22-year-old explained. Everyone, no matter how hard they work or where they come from, will have a period in their lives when they sit back and reflect on their own lives. This is what comes to mind when I think about Bob Dylan:

Read More: Ray Liotta Controversy: Why Doesn’t Ray Liotta Appear on Screen Anymore?

Earl Sweatshirt Started a Twitter Feud.

Earl Sweatshirt, another non-fan of Post Malone’s “White Iverson,” if not all that it represents, is one of the most innovative hip-hop figures of the era, both for his acclaimed solo records like Doris and I Don’t Like S***, I Don’t Go Outside, and as part of the progressive musical collective Odd Future. Earl didn’t appear to enjoy the song and was confused by the songs’ and performers’ growing popularity. He wrote, “Just heard the song ‘White Iverson,’ who mans is this lmao, who let this slip,” before dismissing the music as irrelevant. The narrator adds, “lmao I’m a mature a** guy, have fun smacking that one.”

“Fucking Hip Hop was my final Hip Hop album.” Fucking Hip Hop is the title of my next Hip Hop album. Hip Hop is one of my favorite genres. I’m a Hip Hop producer.” To accusations that he is exploiting Hip Hop, the “White Iverson” artist answered in like. My objective is to push the genre’s boundaries and captivate new listeners who may not have been interested earlier.

Post’s allegation that multiple rappers are saying the same thing was the lone point of disagreement. While a few artists are expressing themselves in unique ways, the bulk of people is simply repeating the same cliches. I never claimed to despise Hip Hop. “I’m just writing tunes that I like.”

Malone’s “Rockstar” duet with 21 Savage has topped Billboard’s Hot 100 for six weeks in a row, and his Stoney album is at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 after 49 weeks of sales.