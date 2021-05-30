Possible defenders to arrive and leave Barcelona

Transfer News from La Liga as Barcelona prepares to make few big changes in the squad, and especially among Defenders. Which players will replace whom?

Sergio Ramos and Rafael Varane led Real Madrid defense to win 4 UCL titles in last decade. Virgil Van Dijk became the sole defender who led the team to win UCL and the Premier League title.

A solid defence can make a team win titles. In fact, every top title-winning teams had one thing in common, and i.e., a solid set of defenders.

Even UCL 2021 Final, Antonio Rudiger, Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen kept no margin of error to defeat Man City.

Stagnant and unused defenders on the Bench

The Former Barcelona President Josep Bartomeu did few horrible businesses along with his Board of Directors.

Barcelona signed defender Samuel Umtiti in the Summer of 2016, but the 27 years old French defender played only 132 games until now; with an average of 16% in Starting line-up appearance and 19% on-field appearance for the team.

Junior Firpo joined the club in 2019 from Real Betis. But he has nothing left in his game like he used to play at Betis. He always seemed underconfident in Barcelona shirt.

In the last few transfers players like Jean-Claire Todibo, Yerry Mina, Lucas Digne, Thomas Vermaelen, signed for Barcelona, but couldn’t value themselves in the squad. Hence, they either left the club on loan or permanent transfers.

Quality defenders available in Transfer market

Top defenders like Leipzig, Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate have already signed for new teams. But that doesn’t end the list for Barcelona.

Defender Jules Kounde from Sevilla has attracted several attentions from top clubs across Europe. Villareal defender Pau Torres also rising his market value after the Europa League win.

Experienced French defender Kalidou Koulibaly from SSC Napoli has also made himself available as a top target. The 25 years old Danish defender Andreas Christensen from Chelsea will become a free agent in June 2022; hence, Chelsea won’t hesitate to listen to offers for him.

Possible defenders who will arrive at Barcelona

Barcelona has nearly confirmed the deal of Man City defender Eric Garcia. The Spanish defender and La Masia graduate will return to Barcelona.

Barcelona has keen interest on Benfica defender Alejandro Grimaldo. The 25 years old left-back has the ability to substitute Jordi Alba on the left flank. Another La Masia product which Joan Laporta will want to bring back.

With preparations already well underway for next season, Barcelona want to add two central defenders to the squad – Eric Garcia and one more – with Matthijs de Ligt being the dream option.The Blaugrana are close to sealing deals for Eric Garcia, Sergiohttps://t.co/r08Hl7VpPm pic.twitter.com/OWBcwsHzjw — TK News (@TKNews8) May 29, 2021

Barcelona has also kept Valencia left-back Jose Gaya in their short-list. The 26 years old defender has a good La Liga experience as he played at the club since graduating from their academy.

The 21 years old Olympique Marseille defender Boubacar Kamara has attracted the attention of big clubs. The young talented French centre back has played 35 games in Ligue 1 this season. Hence, Barcelona will try to sign the player before his market value touches the sky.

The Summer Transfer window seems interesting as several players have already started making their move. Barcelona, under heavy financial crisis, will look to handle things diplomatically by promoting talents from Barcelona B as well.