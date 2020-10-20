Porsha Williams’ Photo Featuring Baby Pilar Jhena Has Fans In Awe – See The Cutie Pie Sleeping

Porsha Williams shared a photo featuring her baby girl Pilar Jhena that has fans in awe. Check out the post on her own social media account below.

‘If knocked, the blank out was a person 😂’ Porsha captioned her post.

Someone joked and said: ‘What time did she get off work 🤔,’ and one other follower said: ‘That baby is tired!! She is so adorable with her beautiful long eyelashes!’

One other follower posted this: ‘dang PJ 😭mouth all wet. that’s that good sleep, huh? 😂😂😂 so precious. 😍’

A follower said: ‘She’s going to to get you when she gets older, letting her drool like that, that’s some real good sleep..lol,’ and someone else posted this message: ‘Aww so adorable! Best feeling holding your baby when they are asleep ❤️.’

One other follower said: ‘Thats that good sleep when the drool coming out.’

Someone else posted this message: ‘@pilarjhena do she be fighting her sleep..cause sis I got this 22-month-old son who is fighting sleep like he Mayweather.’

A follower shared this message: ‘She is tall already. So cute… That’s a good sleep.’

Lots of fans praised baby PJ in the comments like there’s no tomorrow.

In other recent news, Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley‘s daughter, Pilar Jhena, looks gorgeous in her dad’s arms. Check out the pics that her mom shared on social media below.

‘Happy Sunday Funday With Daddy❤️🧡💛💚💜 @workwincelebrate,’ Porsha captioned her post.

Also, not too long ago, Porsha shared a photo featuring herself and Dennis McKinley when they were just little kids in order to see with whom PJ looks like.

‘Pj’s Parents! This is why Pilar literally looks like whatever parent she is with! 🤯 Dennis and I twinning … Nose, eyes, smile!’ Porsha captioned the photo.

Porsha is living her best life with her daughter PJ. Things have not been going great between her and Dennis, and they might have broken up.

