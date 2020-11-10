Exclusive

Rudy Giuliani‘s impromptu Philly news conference in the Four Seasons — That the landscaping Firm, not the Resort — gave an Adjoining sex Store a raw deal… and it Is Not too pleased.

A worker called Jacob in Fantasy Island Book Store — a adult entertainment store a few buildings from Four Seasons — tells TMZ… Giuliani’s Saturday affair charge him and his mates some fantastic money.

He states they started at 9 AM and from 10:30 AM, their parking lot has been swarmed by Giuliani and his posse… along with of the media/security tagging and find out what he was about to say regarding President Trump along with the election.

With all of the hubbub and cameras, Jacob claims clients were spooked and could not reach Fantasy Island’s door.

Perform video articles Correct Side Broadcasting Network

He states they did not have any warning regarding Rudy’s strategies, and it seems like Four Seasons was not given notice either… though it has reaped some advantage, selling merchandise afterwards getting Giuliani’s background .

No such fate for Fantasy Island.

Jacob claims they all got was a flood of telephone calls from strangers asking whether Giuliani swung from the adult shop. That is a”no more”… BTW.

He provides… a test from Giuliani to get a couple hundred dollars would make matters right. Let us just hope he isn’t holding his breath for it.