Popular Rapper Mo3 Shot/Killed In Dallas – Automobile Sprayed W/ Bullets!!

November 12, 2020
Popular Dallas rapper Mo3 was allegedly captured and killed while driving to a Freeway within his hometown that this day, MTO News has verified

multiple resources supported with MTO Newson Wednesday which Mo3 was driving to a crowded freeway when a second car pulled up alongside him and began spraying his car . 

We are advised the shooting triggered a melee in the street with different drivers scrambling to break free from the spectacle. The neighborhood rapper’s car finally crashing to the concrete barrier prior to coming to a stop.

Many videos have surfaced on social networking, revealing a guy lying on his back at the center of the street while the other guy carried out CPR. 

