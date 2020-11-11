Popular Dallas rapper Mo3 was allegedly captured and killed while driving to a Freeway within his hometown that this day, MTO News has verified
multiple resources supported with MTO Newson Wednesday which Mo3 was driving to a crowded freeway when a second car pulled up alongside him and began spraying his car .
We are advised the shooting triggered a melee in the street with different drivers scrambling to break free from the spectacle. The neighborhood rapper’s car finally crashing to the concrete barrier prior to coming to a stop.
Many videos have surfaced on social networking, revealing a guy lying on his back at the center of the street while the other guy carried out CPR.
This is a picture of the alleged wake, warning VERY GRAPHIC:
LINK TO VIDEO – TRIGGER WARNING
KING VON’S MANAGER SPEAKS – EXPLAINS WHAT REALLY HAPPENED
Listed below are some of his famous buddies reacting:
This is his audio:
Add Comment