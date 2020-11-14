Pop Smoke’s Killer Goes About IG LIVE; Seems To Brag About Murder!!

The man accused of murdering climbing hip star Pop Smoke moved Live on Instagram yesterday and again seemed to be clueless regarding the murder, MTO News has discovered.

Pop Smoke was murdered on February 19, 2020, after being shot during a house invasion at Hollywood Hills, California. Police charged two men and 2 adolescents with murdering the up-and-coming Brooklyn artist.

Corey Walker, 19, also Keandre Rodgers, respectively 18, were charged with what police said was murder with the particular context that the killing occurred during the commission of a robbery and burglary, which makes it felony murder also places the death penalty within the desk.

In accordance with this complaint, the defendants might also have group ties.

Both defendants, ages 17 and 15, were all charged with a single count of murder and prosecution in juvenile court.

Last week, among those alleged killers Corey Walker chose to IG Live – and also started throwing gang signs about IG, although his supporters and friends explained”F*ck Pop Smoke” from the remarks.

Based on police, four sexiest men entered Pop Smoke’s house at approximately 4:30 AM around February 19; among these wore a ski mask and carried a handgun.

Authorities obtained news of their house invasion by a telephone in the East Coast. Police arrived in the house six minutes afterwards and discovered Pop Smoke with numerous gunshot wounds.

He had been shot into Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he had been declared dead. About February 21, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner demonstrated the origin of Pop Smoke’s death was a gunshot wound to the chest

This is not the first time that the alleged killers went to IG Live. Soon after being detained the other guy accused of murdering Pop Smoke – Keandre Rodgers – proceeded Live.